Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

The closing price of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) was $5.56 for the day, down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825092 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 57.90 and its Current Ratio is at 57.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Dowdall Sharon sold 39,799 shares for $6.41 per share. The transaction valued at 255,112 led to the insider holds 45,519 shares of the business.

Walsh Anthony P. sold 12,479 shares of NG for $78,243 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 41,751 shares after completing the transaction at $6.27 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Ottewell David A., who serves as the Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 71,186 shares for $5.96 each. As a result, the insider received 424,269 and left with 789,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.04B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.40.

Shares Statistics:

NG traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 333.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.07M, compared to 7.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.