Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

The closing price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) was $36.24 for the day, down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $36.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2118109 shares were traded. TPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4231.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Rao Bhaskar sold 18,682 shares for $40.01 per share. The transaction valued at 747,405 led to the insider holds 297,988 shares of the business.

Rao Bhaskar sold 13,811 shares of TPX for $553,444 on Jan 30. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 316,670 shares after completing the transaction at $40.07 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Rao Bhaskar, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,507 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 700,308 and left with 330,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61B and an Enterprise Value of 9.91B. As of this moment, Tempur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has reached a high of $44.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.40.

Shares Statistics:

TPX traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.45M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.51% stake in the company. Shares short for TPX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 11.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, TPX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for TPX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.67B and the low estimate is $5.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.