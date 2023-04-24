United Rentals Inc. (URI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) closed the day trading at $372.66 down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $375.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742382 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $374.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $367.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 245.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $425 to $300.

On February 08, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $544.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 08, 2023, with a $544 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares for $477.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,735,930 led to the insider holds 101,276 shares of the business.

Asplund Dale A sold 13,392 shares of URI for $5,842,415 on Jan 27. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 19,229 shares after completing the transaction at $436.26 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of the company, sold 4,761 shares for $434.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,068,946 and left with 15,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 25.71B and an Enterprise Value of 37.83B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $481.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 413.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 349.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URI traded about 948.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URI traded about 785.23k shares per day. A total of 69.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

URI’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.92, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.42 and a low estimate of $6.14, while EPS last year was $5.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.78, with high estimates of $10.94 and low estimates of $8.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $44.99 and $36.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.03. EPS for the following year is $43.96, with 23 analysts recommending between $51.02 and $29.38.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.26B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.36B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.34B and the low estimate is $12.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.