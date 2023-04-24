Update from ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): A steady trajectory

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed the day trading at $11.81 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $11.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514625 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Mehta Vikas sold 67,252 shares for $12.14 per share. The transaction valued at 816,439 led to the insider holds 354,429 shares of the business.

ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares of ACVA for $212,625 on Apr 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 333,567 shares after completing the transaction at $12.15 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Anderson Craig Eric, who serves as the CCDSO of the company, sold 15,758 shares for $12.14 each. As a result, the insider received 191,302 and left with 215,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACVA traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACVA traded about 717.39k shares per day. A total of 157.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.58M with a Short Ratio of 9.58M, compared to 9.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $108.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.15M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.06M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.91M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.1M and the low estimate is $511.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.