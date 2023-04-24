Update from Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO): A steady trajectory

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed the day trading at $63.54 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $64.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1896247 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $88 from $84 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $77.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $59.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $59.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when HARRIS JOSHUA sold 193,537 shares for $65.65 per share. The transaction valued at 12,706,359 led to the insider holds 36,160,664 shares of the business.

HARRIS JOSHUA sold 400,000 shares of APO for $26,172,461 on Apr 18. The now owns 36,354,201 shares after completing the transaction at $65.43 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, HARRIS JOSHUA, who serves as the of the company, sold 286,157 shares for $65.09 each. As a result, the insider received 18,625,959 and left with 36,754,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APO now has a Market Capitalization of 36.03B and an Enterprise Value of -84.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 93.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $74.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APO traded about 3.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APO traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 583.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.86M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 8.85M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

APO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $7.53, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $836.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $836.1M to a low estimate of $836.1M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $937.3M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $902.1M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $902.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, down -59.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.