Update from Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) was $4.40 for the day, down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716907 shares were traded. GPMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $15.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on March 26, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPMT now has a Market Capitalization of 248.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0648.

Shares Statistics:

GPMT traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 713.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 733.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 1.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.95, GPMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.39M to a low estimate of $20.1M. As of the current estimate, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.51M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.97M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.72M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.1M and the low estimate is $84.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.