Update from UBS Group AG (UBS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) was $20.29 for the day, down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $20.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3207103 shares were traded. UBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBS now has a Market Capitalization of 64.73B. As of this moment, UBS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBS has reached a high of $22.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.18.

Shares Statistics:

UBS traded an average of 4.99M shares per day over the past three months and 5.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.10B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.31% stake in the company. Shares short for UBS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.05M with a Short Ratio of 20.05M, compared to 15.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.55, UBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and -$1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.99B to a low estimate of $8.86B. As of the current estimate, UBS Group AG’s year-ago sales were $9.36B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.56B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.8B and the low estimate is $34.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.