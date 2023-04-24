Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $31.25 in the prior trading day, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $31.13, down -0.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722101 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $35 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 964,200 led to the insider holds 349,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 20,000 shares of WMG for $640,000 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 379,341 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.03 each. As a result, the insider received 510,450 and left with 399,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.33B and an Enterprise Value of 19.83B. As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $38.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 515.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.