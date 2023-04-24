What shareholders can do to beat the market with Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stock

In the latest session, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at $12.23 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2766118 shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newell Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $11.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Erceg Mark J bought 48,643 shares for $12.81 per share. The transaction valued at 623,117 led to the insider holds 143,625 shares of the business.

Erceg Mark J bought 28,282 shares of NWL for $367,666 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 94,982 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Erceg Mark J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 66,700 shares for $14.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,833 and bolstered with 66,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.21B and an Enterprise Value of 10.93B. As of this moment, Newell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 36.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $24.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWL has traded an average of 4.69M shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 415.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 27.41M with a Short Ratio of 27.41M, compared to 25.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 11.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWL is 0.92, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.98. The current Payout Ratio is 194.10% for NWL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.79B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.2B, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.46B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.28B and the low estimate is $8.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.