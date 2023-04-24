What shareholders can do to beat the market with Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) stock

As of close of business last night, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.53, up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268209 shares were traded. OSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when WHEAT DOUGLAS D sold 143,000 shares for $3.42 per share. The transaction valued at 489,060 led to the insider holds 210,633 shares of the business.

SILCOCK JULIE sold 66,584 shares of OSG for $231,712 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 93,512 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SILCOCK JULIE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 78,416 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider received 277,365 and left with 160,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSG now has a Market Capitalization of 316.11M and an Enterprise Value of 894.45M. As of this moment, Overseas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSG has reached a high of $4.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1351.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSG traded 428.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 463.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OSG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 389.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 362.96k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OSG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 24, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:6 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.