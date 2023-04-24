What shareholders can do to beat the market with Yelp Inc. (YELP) stock

As of close of business last night, Yelp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.41, up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $29.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512243 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YELP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $23 from $34 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 184,597 led to the insider holds 339,743 shares of the business.

Eaton Sam sold 7,121 shares of YELP for $213,630 on Mar 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 237,190 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Eaton Sam, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 12,153 shares for $30.24 each. As a result, the insider received 367,561 and left with 226,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $39.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YELP traded 550.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 509.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.23M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $305.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $308M to a low estimate of $304.19M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $276.63M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $322.91M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $318.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.