Which analyst expects Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) closed at $46.05 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $46.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517681 shares were traded. EGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Knowles Justin A. bought 1,700 shares for $47.27 per share. The transaction valued at 80,359 led to the insider holds 5,842 shares of the business.

Knowles Justin A. sold 1,700 shares of EGLE for $80,308 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 4,142 shares after completing the transaction at $47.24 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Vogel Gary, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $50.79 each. As a result, the insider received 761,800 and left with 147,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 629.50M and an Enterprise Value of 802.05M. As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGLE has reached a high of $78.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGLE has traded an average of 329.85K shares per day and 242.43k over the past ten days. A total of 13.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.74M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGLE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.86% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EGLE is 2.40, from 6.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.20% for EGLE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $3.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.83 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $94.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $125.9M to a low estimate of $61.17M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.77M, an estimated decrease of -33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.65M, a decrease of -23.20% over than the figure of -$33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $332.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.85M, down -39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.8M and the low estimate is $282.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.