Which analyst expects Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock clocked out at $4.87, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241173 shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $8.80 previously.

On November 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TV now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 6.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7860.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TV traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 566.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 559.83M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 5.25M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.35, TV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $37M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s year-ago sales were $79.81M, an estimated decrease of -53.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.5M, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of -$53.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.09M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.5M and the low estimate is $201.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.