Which analyst expects LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, LSB Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.09, down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869751 shares were traded. LXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

On March 14, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 207,608,440 led to the insider holds 1,672,500 shares of the business.

SBT Investors LLC sold 600,000 shares of LXU for $7,390,500 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 17,453,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LSB Funding LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 7,390,500 and left with 17,650,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXU now has a Market Capitalization of 765.86M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. As of this moment, LSB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $26.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXU traded 830.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 853.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.49M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.99M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $177.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $158.48M. As of the current estimate, LSB Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.98M, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.83M, a decrease of -35.80% less than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.71M, down -24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $653.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727M and the low estimate is $552.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.