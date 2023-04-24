Which analyst expects Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Suncor Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.44, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $30.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3261965 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SU now has a Market Capitalization of 42.90B and an Enterprise Value of 53.00B. As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SU traded 4.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.68M with a Short Ratio of 18.68M, compared to 97.2M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $8.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.58B to a low estimate of $7.43B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.13B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.32B, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.05B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.74B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.05B and the low estimate is $20.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.