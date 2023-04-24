YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) was $11.30 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $11.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003756 shares were traded. YPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YPF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YPF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 10.38B. As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.16.

Shares Statistics:

YPF traded an average of 2.47M shares per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 389.35M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.33M, compared to 7.98M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.76B to a low estimate of $4.17B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.63B, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.76B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.26B and the low estimate is $15.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.