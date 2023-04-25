A correction may be in store for Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares?

As of close of business last night, Array Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.90, up 3.74% from its previous closing price of $21.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2932461 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARRY traded 4.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.96M with a Short Ratio of 15.96M, compared to 17.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.58% and a Short% of Float of 11.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $322.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330.5M to a low estimate of $318M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.59M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.88M, an increase of 18.30% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.14M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.