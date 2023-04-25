A correction may be in store for Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares?

In the latest session, Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) closed at $26.73 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $27.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779673 shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Box Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $24 from $28 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $34.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares for $26.49 per share. The transaction valued at 344,422 led to the insider holds 1,533,900 shares of the business.

LAZAR JACK R sold 5,000 shares of BOX for $134,750 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 26,555 shares after completing the transaction at $26.95 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Smith Dylan C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $26.09 each. As a result, the insider received 339,209 and left with 1,402,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.86B and an Enterprise Value of 3.96B. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 636.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $34.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOX has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 817.47k over the past ten days. A total of 143.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 7.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $249.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250.1M to a low estimate of $248.78M. As of the current estimate, Box Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.43M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.3M, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.87M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.