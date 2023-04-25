A correction may be in store for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares?

In the latest session, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed at $152.22 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $151.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170056 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 222.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares for $160.07 per share. The transaction valued at 800,350 led to the insider holds 15,144 shares of the business.

Herrington Matthew T sold 650 shares of EXR for $107,738 on Mar 08. The EVP & COO now owns 6,405 shares after completing the transaction at $165.75 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McNeal Gwyn Goodson, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $164.00 each. As a result, the insider received 246,000 and left with 32,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.20B and an Enterprise Value of 29.67B. As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $216.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXR has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 133.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXR is 6.48, from 6.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.95. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $450.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $514.4M to a low estimate of $420.73M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $379.81M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $463.84M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.46M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.