A glimpse at Datadog Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $65.71 down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $67.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3303677 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Datadog Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On April 06, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.

On February 17, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $105.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on February 17, 2023, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Pomel Olivier sold 85,637 shares for $65.30 per share. The transaction valued at 5,592,277 led to the insider holds 268,131 shares of the business.

Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares of DDOG for $4,979,293 on Apr 04. The President & CTO now owns 201,623 shares after completing the transaction at $69.77 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Le-Quoc Alexis, who serves as the President & CTO of the company, sold 71,364 shares for $66.09 each. As a result, the insider received 4,716,140 and left with 201,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 20.75B and an Enterprise Value of 19.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.50k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $130.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DDOG has traded an average of 5.28M shares per day and 3.92M over the past ten days. A total of 317.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.19M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 12.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 33 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 33 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $468.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $489.08M to a low estimate of $450.83M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $363.03M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $501.66M, an increase of 23.50% less than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $518.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.4M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.