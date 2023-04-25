A glimpse at e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $94.84, down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $96.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254199 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.86.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $75.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when AMIN TARANG sold 39,740 shares for $80.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,184,357 led to the insider holds 286,964 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 16,664 shares of ELF for $1,334,804 on Apr 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 314,005 shares after completing the transaction at $80.10 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, MARCHISOTTO KORY, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 28,775 shares for $69.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,009,173 and left with 143,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $96.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELF traded 910.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 968.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $153.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.74M to a low estimate of $128.26M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 45.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.46M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $45.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $551.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.36M and the low estimate is $601.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.