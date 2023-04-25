A glimpse at Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168009 shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when HANSEN BRIAN N bought 100,000 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 207,500 led to the insider holds 818,066 shares of the business.

MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J bought 25,000 shares of FSP for $53,250 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 3,446,136 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $2.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 327,000 and bolstered with 3,421,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSP now has a Market Capitalization of 132.14M and an Enterprise Value of 541.42M. As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $5.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7248.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSP has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 2.04M over the past ten days. A total of 103.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FSP is 0.04, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $39.43M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $42.26M, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.01M, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.85M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.62M, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.69M and the low estimate is $140.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.