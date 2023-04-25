A glimpse at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) closed at $14.30 down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $14.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970745 shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On January 12, 2023, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.

On August 02, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 02, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Keinan Elly bought 23,800 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 218,812 led to the insider holds 651,309 shares of the business.

Schroeter Martin J bought 109,000 shares of KD for $1,055,153 on Nov 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,191,833 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wyshner David B, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 182,504 and bolstered with 476,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.36B and an Enterprise Value of 5.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -91.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KD has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 227.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 4.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.24 and -$4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.71. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.28B to a low estimate of $4.13B. As of the current estimate, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.29B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.07B.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.86B and the low estimate is $16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.