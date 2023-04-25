A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

After finishing at $16.43 in the prior trading day, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $15.86, down -3.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2439783 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $59 previously.

On January 05, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 65,167 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 874,007 led to the insider holds 848,054 shares of the business.

Jansen Katie Kihorany sold 65,155 shares of APP for $897,771 on Mar 06. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 1,564,539 shares after completing the transaction at $13.78 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Valenzuela Victoria, who serves as the CLO & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $14.77 each. As a result, the insider received 369,140 and left with 961,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 6.08B and an Enterprise Value of 8.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $44.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 371.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.08M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.41M with a Short Ratio of 14.41M, compared to 15.99M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.23 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $693.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.69M to a low estimate of $657.09M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $625.42M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.37M, a decrease of -10.00% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $646.14M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.