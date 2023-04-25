A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

After finishing at $25.49 in the prior trading day, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) closed at $25.53, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1752870 shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCJ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCJ now has a Market Capitalization of 10.92B and an Enterprise Value of 9.96B. As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 151.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $31.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 432.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.72M with a Short Ratio of 15.72M, compared to 16.65M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCJ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 71.50% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $511.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $511.52M to a low estimate of $511.52M. As of the current estimate, Cameco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $298.54M, an estimated increase of 71.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.52M, a decrease of -16.00% less than the figure of $71.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $351.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.52M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.