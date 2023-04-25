A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

After finishing at $18.22 in the prior trading day, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) closed at $17.95, down -1.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1635066 shares were traded. CSWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSWC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On December 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 500 shares for $19.69 per share. The transaction valued at 9,843 led to the insider holds 7,907 shares of the business.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 500 shares of CSWC for $9,485 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 7,262 shares after completing the transaction at $18.97 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, BATTIST CHRISTINE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 510 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,685 and bolstered with 2,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSWC now has a Market Capitalization of 601.67M. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSWC has reached a high of $23.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 268.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 368.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.73M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CSWC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 365.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 242.5k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSWC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.98, compared to 2.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.20. The current Payout Ratio is 151.10% for CSWC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $36.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.65M to a low estimate of $35.1M. As of the current estimate, Capital Southwest Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.03M, an estimated increase of 71.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.45M, an increase of 70.60% less than the figure of $71.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.43M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.22M, up 43.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.72M and the low estimate is $154.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.