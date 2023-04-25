A Stock You Should Be Looking At: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

After finishing at $126.59 in the prior trading day, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed at $126.09, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766610 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Moret Blake D. sold 20,000 shares for $126.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,527,014 led to the insider holds 6,854,534 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 20,000 shares of PTC for $2,510,578 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 6,874,534 shares after completing the transaction at $125.53 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $126.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,529,311 and left with 6,894,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTC now has a Market Capitalization of 14.90B and an Enterprise Value of 16.07B. As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 696.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 600.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.26M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.78 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $539.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $565.45M to a low estimate of $490.7M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.23M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.1M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $546.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $509.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.