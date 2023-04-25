AMLX (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $31.05 in the prior trading day, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed at $30.29, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969498 shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On January 05, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On May 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Yeramian Patrick D sold 49,579 shares for $30.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,513,942 led to the insider holds 208,417 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of AMLX for $884,512 on Mar 29. The 10% Owner now owns 6,997,302 shares after completing the transaction at $30.45 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $30.37 each. As a result, the insider received 3,037,000 and left with 7,026,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 90.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 72.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $41.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 928.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 703.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 23.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 5.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.23M, up 1,391.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $790M and the low estimate is $396.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.