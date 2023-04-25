An average trading volume for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $6.22 in the prior trading day, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed at $6.34, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1432314 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FATE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Redmile Group, LLC bought 256,639 shares for $6.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,586,029 led to the insider holds 13,135,758 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 20,000 shares of FATE for $119,800 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 12,879,119 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Chu Yu-Waye, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,532 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 16,648 and left with 140,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 553.63M and an Enterprise Value of 226.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.21% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 27.34M with a Short Ratio of 27.34M, compared to 18.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.85% and a Short% of Float of 37.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$2.41.