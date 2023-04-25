An investigation into DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s technical aspects

The price of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed at $59.88 in the last session, down -2.30% from day before closing price of $61.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957975 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DASH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $720.

On February 21, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $77.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $79.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on January 30, 2023, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Fang Andy sold 67,000 shares for $59.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,966,476 led to the insider holds 54,015 shares of the business.

Fang Andy sold 67,000 shares of DASH for $4,066,498 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 54,015 shares after completing the transaction at $60.69 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Xu Tony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 132,300 shares for $59.61 each. As a result, the insider received 7,886,636 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 24.67B and an Enterprise Value of 21.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $95.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DASH traded on average about 4.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 387.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.32M with a Short Ratio of 20.32M, compared to 19.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.