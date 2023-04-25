An investigation into General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $225.02 in the prior trading day, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) closed at $224.50, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783194 shares were traded. GD stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $298.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $238.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 12, 2022, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Burns Mark Lagrand sold 27,600 shares for $226.93 per share. The transaction valued at 6,263,323 led to the insider holds 56,909 shares of the business.

Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares of GD for $5,686,750 on Aug 15. The Executive Vice President now owns 142,661 shares after completing the transaction at $240.96 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 71,461 shares for $227.05 each. As a result, the insider received 16,225,240 and left with 781,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GD now has a Market Capitalization of 62.71B and an Enterprise Value of 73.58B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GD has reached a high of $256.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 963.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 273.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GD’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.04, compared to 5.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for GD, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.88, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.92 and $12.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.73. EPS for the following year is $14.76, with 23 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $13.6.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $9.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.56B to a low estimate of $8.97B. As of the current estimate, General Dynamics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.39B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.66B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.39B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.41B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.03B and the low estimate is $43.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.