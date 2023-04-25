An investigation into Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)’s technical aspects

The price of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed at $60.66 in the last session, up 0.03% from day before closing price of $60.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517814 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares for $61.50 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 203,891 shares of the business.

TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares of PB for $62,900 on Mar 13. The Chairman now owns 202,891 shares after completing the transaction at $62.90 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Osmonov Asylbek, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $61.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,540 and bolstered with 15,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B. As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PB traded on average about 735.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PB is 2.20, which was 2.11 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $288.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.28M to a low estimate of $279.95M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.79M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.72M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $329M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.