An investigation into The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $9.91 in the prior trading day, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed at $9.78, down -1.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269845 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $14.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.85M with a Short Ratio of 15.85M, compared to 12.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.72.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $204.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.8M to a low estimate of $194.69M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $216.14M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.16M, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $846.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $937.16M and the low estimate is $765.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.