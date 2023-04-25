An investigation into Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)’s technical aspects

The price of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) closed at $5.54 in the last session, up 9.49% from day before closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707196 shares were traded. TPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On November 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $19.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 01, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 512,500 led to the insider holds 3,343,305 shares of the business.

TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares of TPC for $478,000 on May 24. The Chairman & CEO now owns 3,393,305 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On May 23, another insider, TUTOR RONALD N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider received 487,500 and left with 3,443,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPC now has a Market Capitalization of 277.81M and an Enterprise Value of 976.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPC has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPC traded on average about 345.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 522.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.85M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TPC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $917.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $934.06M to a low estimate of $901M. As of the current estimate, Tutor Perini Corporation’s year-ago sales were $952.15M, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $927.92M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $936.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $919.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.79B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.