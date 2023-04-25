An overall feel about Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $52.03 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $52.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257210 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boston Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of BXP for $2,021,673 on Aug 12. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $89.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.47B and an Enterprise Value of 22.47B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $128.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BXP has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 5.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BXP is 3.92, from 3.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $773.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $787.29M to a low estimate of $756M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.31M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $787.55M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $805.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $771.83M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.