An overall feel about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) closed at $14.12 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $14.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2615649 shares were traded. CNHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On January 12, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNHI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.99B and an Enterprise Value of 37.81B. As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNHI has traded an average of 4.97M shares per day and 4.25M over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.00B. Insiders hold about 27.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.37% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.23M with a Short Ratio of 12.23M, compared to 11.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNHI is 0.39, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.1B to a low estimate of $4.54B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.44B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.55B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9B and the low estimate is $22.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.