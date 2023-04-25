An overall feel about Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) closed at $224.38 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $226.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826557 shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $227.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Constellation Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 310.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $265.

On January 06, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $275 to $200.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $275.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $275 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Carey Kaneenat Kristann sold 978 shares for $250.81 per share. The transaction valued at 245,292 led to the insider holds 1,004 shares of the business.

Sabia James A. Jr. sold 4,165 shares of STZ for $1,042,228 on Nov 21. The EVP & Pres. Beer now owns 27,102 shares after completing the transaction at $250.23 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, WildStar Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,700,002 shares for $239.06 each. As a result, the insider received 884,522,478 and left with 116,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STZ now has a Market Capitalization of 41.49B and an Enterprise Value of 54.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $208.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STZ has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 980.45k over the past ten days. A total of 206.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.77M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.83M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STZ is 3.56, from 3.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.89 and $11.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.56. EPS for the following year is $13.18, with 16 analysts recommending between $14 and $12.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.36B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8B, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.67B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.75B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.