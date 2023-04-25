An overall feel about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) closed at $30.60 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $31.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2993203 shares were traded. WY stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $34 previously.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Stockfish Devin W sold 1,800 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 64,800 led to the insider holds 567,381 shares of the business.

Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares of WY for $135,660 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 30,746 shares after completing the transaction at $38.76 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Monaco Albert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $38.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,290 and bolstered with 27,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WY now has a Market Capitalization of 22.62B and an Enterprise Value of 26.12B. As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $41.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WY has traded an average of 4.07M shares per day and 3.11M over the past ten days. A total of 735.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 725.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 10.64M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WY is 0.76, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Weyerhaeuser Company’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -40.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -30.70% over than the figure of -$40.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.78B and the low estimate is $7.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.