Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) was $17.70 for the day, down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $17.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3041946 shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BXMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when NASSAU HENRY N bought 10,000 shares for $17.81 per share. The transaction valued at 178,067 led to the insider holds 127,348 shares of the business.

Nash Michael B. bought 50,000 shares of BXMT for $942,970 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 468,455 shares after completing the transaction at $18.86 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 1,011 shares for $21.14 each. As a result, the insider received 21,373 and left with 167,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXMT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.96B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $31.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.10.

Shares Statistics:

BXMT traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 3.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.48M with a Short Ratio of 19.48M, compared to 11.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, BXMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.53. The current Payout Ratio is 169.60% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $188M to a low estimate of $161.2M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.72M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $165M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.05M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $639.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.29M and the low estimate is $625.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.