Analysis of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT): Selected Notes

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed the day trading at $66.25 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $66.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2922403 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Perche Patrice sold 7,530 shares for $66.91 per share. The transaction valued at 503,832 led to the insider holds 25,730 shares of the business.

NEUKOM WILLIAM H. bought 423 shares of FTNT for $28,509 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 290,716 shares after completing the transaction at $67.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Perche Patrice, who serves as the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of the company, sold 7,535 shares for $61.81 each. As a result, the insider received 465,721 and left with 25,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTNT now has a Market Capitalization of 52.53B and an Enterprise Value of 51.31B. As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $69.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTNT traded about 4.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTNT traded about 3.31M shares per day. A total of 780.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.79M with a Short Ratio of 12.79M, compared to 13.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 34 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $1.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954.8M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.