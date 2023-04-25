Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA): Selected Notes

The closing price of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) was $10.32 for the day, down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878466 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MFA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.75.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 102,632,210 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 450,000 shares of MFA for $4,723,065 on Jan 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,188,539 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Wulfsohn Bryan, who serves as the SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,250 and bolstered with 63,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.57.

Shares Statistics:

MFA traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 950.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, MFA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.09.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.7M to a low estimate of $50.6M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.05M, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.95M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $221.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.58M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313M and the low estimate is $148.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.