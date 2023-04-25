Analysis of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN): Selected Notes

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) closed the day trading at $40.02 down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $40.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507116 shares were traded. RYAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $45.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $42.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 7,933 shares for $42.09 per share. The transaction valued at 333,902 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 25,000 shares of RYAN for $1,052,385 on Apr 13. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $42.10 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $42.03 each. As a result, the insider received 71,451 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.74B and an Enterprise Value of 5.91B. As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYAN traded about 620.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYAN traded about 367.86k shares per day. A total of 110.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 6.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $441.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $458.05M to a low estimate of $420.14M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.89M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $571.27M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.24M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.