Analysis of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY): Selected Notes

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed the day trading at $189.09 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $190.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475547 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WDAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Societe Generale on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $205 from $212 previously.

On February 28, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $240 to $250.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Chakraborty Sayan sold 10,734 shares for $195.44 per share. The transaction valued at 2,097,847 led to the insider holds 75,031 shares of the business.

BHUSRI ANEEL sold 11,734 shares of WDAY for $2,304,149 on Apr 05. The Co-CEO now owns 403,988 shares after completing the transaction at $196.37 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Bozzini James, who serves as the COO & Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,574 shares for $196.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,076,347 and left with 92,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 50.76B and an Enterprise Value of 47.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 231.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $217.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WDAY traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WDAY traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 257.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 4.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.36 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.23. EPS for the following year is $6.39, with 34 analysts recommending between $11.73 and $5.73.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $1.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Workday Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7B and the low estimate is $8.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.