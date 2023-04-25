Are analysts optimistic about Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (NYSE:AIRC) stock?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) closed the day trading at $35.38 down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $35.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691206 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIRC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 2,500 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 85,000 led to the insider holds 11,386 shares of the business.

Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares of AIRC for $34,480 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 9,412 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kimmel Keith M, who serves as the President, Property Operations of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 285,990 and left with 34,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B and an Enterprise Value of 8.86B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 431.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIRC traded about 804.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIRC traded about 580.21k shares per day. A total of 149.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 3.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

AIRC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $207.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.2M to a low estimate of $198.15M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $181.48M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.54M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.27M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $876.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $850.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.72M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $885.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.23M and the low estimate is $840.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.