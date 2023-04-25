Are analysts optimistic about Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:OWL) stock?

The closing price of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) was $11.03 for the day, up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2671990 shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 231.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

On October 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 14, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.89B and an Enterprise Value of 6.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

OWL traded an average of 3.93M shares per day over the past three months and 3.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 452.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.22M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.23M with a Short Ratio of 21.23M, compared to 22.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, OWL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $401M to a low estimate of $367.88M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.74M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.17M, an increase of 26.30% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.