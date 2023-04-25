Are analysts optimistic about Sprout Social Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPT) stock?

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed the day trading at $51.75 down -1.88% from the previous closing price of $52.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563934 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.84.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 319.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 20, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $51.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021,442 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of SPT for $80,265 on Apr 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 147,613 shares after completing the transaction at $53.51 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 409 shares for $58.25 each. As a result, the insider received 23,825 and left with 149,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPT traded about 683.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPT traded about 735.34k shares per day. A total of 55.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.17% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 5.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.57% and a Short% of Float of 12.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $75.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.4M to a low estimate of $74.91M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.43M, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.9M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446M and the low estimate is $421.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.