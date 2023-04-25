Are analysts optimistic about The Western Union Company’s (NYSE:WU) stock?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) closed the day trading at $10.88 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $10.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3076603 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.81.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 587 shares of WU for $10,214 on May 05. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,221 shares after completing the transaction at $17.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $19.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WU traded about 9.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WU traded about 5.24M shares per day. A total of 382.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.91% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.17M with a Short Ratio of 21.17M, compared to 37.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Dividends & Splits

WU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $998.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $968M. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.48B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.