Are analysts optimistic about Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (NASDAQ:URBN) stock?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) closed the day trading at $26.58 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $26.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072059 shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $23.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Hayne Azeez sold 16,116 shares for $26.25 per share. The transaction valued at 423,045 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Conforti Frank sold 42,000 shares of URBN for $1,145,760 on Mar 03. The Co-President & COO now owns 2,361 shares after completing the transaction at $27.28 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Hayne Azeez, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 9,073 shares for $26.96 each. As a result, the insider received 244,608 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.30B. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $29.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URBN traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URBN traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 37.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 8.65M, compared to 8.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.34% and a Short% of Float of 16.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.