Are Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed at $34.87 down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $35.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3025574 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.62.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aramark’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 149.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when MCKEE LYNN sold 30,817 shares for $42.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,308,490 led to the insider holds 281,714 shares of the business.

Harrington Lauren A sold 9,452 shares of ARMK for $401,521 on Dec 13. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 64,106 shares after completing the transaction at $42.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARMK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.27B and an Enterprise Value of 17.49B. As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARMK has traded an average of 3.80M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 259.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.55M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ARMK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.3M with a Short Ratio of 16.30M, compared to 10.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARMK is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.3B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.53B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.48B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.33B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.87B and the low estimate is $18.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.