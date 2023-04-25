Are Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Catalent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.94, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $45.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3203639 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $53 from $82 previously.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Hopson Ricky sold 643 shares for $49.36 per share. The transaction valued at 31,738 led to the insider holds 16,452 shares of the business.

Boerman Manja sold 780 shares of CTLT for $40,326 on Dec 05. The Pres. BioModalities Division now owns 15,860 shares after completing the transaction at $51.70 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Grippo Michael J, who serves as the SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,349 and left with 17,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLT now has a Market Capitalization of 11.79B and an Enterprise Value of 16.18B. As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTLT traded 2.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.40M, compared to 5.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $949.81M. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.